Toggle navigation
ROCK 105.3 - San Diego's Rock Station
ROCK 105.3 - San Diego's Rock Station
The Show
Follow The Show
Eddie
Sky
Ashlee
Thor
The Show Podcasts
The Show Photos & Video
Ashlee vs Thor Rap Battles
Hang With The Show
On-Air
Jock Lineup
A.D.
Marty
DZL
Skratch N Sniff
Rock 105.3 Playlist
Local Spotlight
Babes
Babes of Instagram
Babes on Demand
Babe Galleries
Features & Connect
Now Trending
Photos
Quizzes, Lists & Trivia
SAN DIEGO NEWS
SPORTS
California News
Events Calendar
iHeartMEDIA Communities
Website Trouble?
Community Event Submissions
Public Service Announcements
Recruitment Alert
Contests
Win Free Movie Tickets courtesy of Atom Tickets!
Win SHINEDOWN Tickets
See Falling In Reverse, Motionless In White and Issues
See Reel Big Fish and Anti-Flag
Win Mardi Gras in the Gaslamp Tickets
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Insanely Hot Instagram Model Of The Day - Rosie Roff
10 Things Not To Screw Up On The First Date
Get Everything You Need To Know About Super Bowl LI!
Dana White Statement On Ronda Rousey: 'I Think She's Probably Done'
Spend An Evening With The Biggest Names In Music!
previous
next
On-Air Now
3pm - 7pm
Local Spotlight Artist - Color Til Monday
Ever Seen Someone Rock Out On A Skateboard Guitar With A Flask?
McGregor taunts Diaz "Your face is falling off"
Watch The US Debut Of The Ronnie James Dio Hologram
Caprice Models Sexy New Lingerie Line (PHOTOS)
Watch Black Sabbath Perform Their Last Show In London
Lambert, Corden Battle To Be the Better Queen Frontman
New Facebook Feature Wants You To Start Talking To Random Strangers Online
Why February 3rd Matters In Rock History
Does This Make My Boobs Look Big??? (LOOK)
Sike: Dave Grohl Isn't Performing With A Tribe Called Quest At 2017 Grammys
Hot Shots: Celebrity Babes in Bikinis & Sexy Outfits
x
See Full Playlist
ROCK 105.3
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from ROCK 105.3 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.